Former Atlanta United, US Soccer goalie Brad Guzan gives player’s perspective on World Cup

ATLANTA — The countdown to the World Cup is on and the U.S Men’s National Team learned who they will be facing in the group stage.

Someone who knows the World Cup well? Former Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan made the USMNT roster for the 2010 World Cup and played in the 2014 World Cup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Guzan visited our WSB-TV studios and spoke to Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer on his experience and what to expect in Atlanta.

“What is it really like to be at the World Cup?” Stouffer asked Guzan.

“It’s something that you’re proud to represent your team. You’re proud to put that jersey on. But when you have backing of the entire country during that one moment ... that gives you goosebumps. That gives you chills, that’s what you strive for as a kid, the ultimate dream.”

That ultimate dream will be playing out over eight matches in Atlanta next summer. Atlanta will host five group stage matches, a Round of 32, a Round of 16 and a semifinal match. We’ll find out the schedule on Saturday.

But there’s all the additional events in and outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium too. It’s a place that Guzan called home for nine seasons with Atlanta United.

“We know the stadium itself is brilliant from a fans’ perspective,” Guzan said. “But from a players perspective, it’s unbelievable to go in there, to walk out of the tunnel to feel the emotional as you go out on the field. Something that they’ll cherish forever.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group