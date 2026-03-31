FIFA cancels hotel room blocks in Atlanta; timing may help fans, industry says

ATLANTA — FIFA has canceled thousands of hotel room blocks across host cities, including nearly 1,000 rooms in Atlanta, raising questions about what it means for fans planning to attend World Cup matches.

Channel 2 Action News Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln has learned the canceled rooms include blocks at the Hyatt Regency and Marriott Marquis that were reserved for FIFA-related use.

Hospitality experts say the timing, months ahead of the tournament could soften the impact and even benefit fans searching for rooms.

“It is ultimately not great for the city of Atlanta and all the stakeholders in travel,” said Kyle Townsend, a professor at Georgia State University’s hospitality school.

Hotel operators confirm FIFA has canceled hundreds of reservations ahead of what is expected to be the biggest global event in Atlanta since the 1996 Olympics. Sources say the Marriott Marquis alone projects a loss of more than $2 million.

“Losing some portion of that is just not great for the industry broadly,” Townsend said.

Chris Hardman of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association said it is too early to know the full financial impact but remains optimistic.

“We know that there are going to be an incredible amount of people that are coming into the city of Atlanta,” Hardman said.

The cancellations come as Amnesty International warns some international travelers about visiting the United States due to immigration enforcement concerns. Critics say that could dampen demand and leave more rooms vacant.

Still, industry leaders expect strong turnout, particularly from domestic travelers. Atlanta is set to host matches featuring countries such as Haiti and Uzbekistan, and Hardman noted that more than 1 million people from those countries live in the United States.

“Those are domestic travelers that could come into the state of Georgia and be a part of that fan experience,” he said.

FIFA declined to comment. However, a source familiar with the planning said the room blocks were part of contracts signed in 2018 across all 16 host cities. As the tournament approaches, FIFA is reassessing its operational needs, including whether to release additional rooms.

Townsend said the early timing gives hotels a chance to recover.

“It’s not as bad as if this happens just a few days or a few weeks before an event,” he said. “Hoteliers will have an opportunity to get these rooms back on the market.”

Industry leaders say they expect a clearer picture of demand once FIFA ticket sales begin. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group