‘Moral crossroads’: Atlanta data reveals disparity between north and south

ATLANTA — New data released by the city of Atlanta and nonprofit partners highlights deep disparities in health, income and opportunity across neighborhoods.

Mayor Andre Dickens described the findings as a “tale of two cities” while launching a neighborhood reinvestment initiative to address long-standing inequities.

The data traces many of the current inequities back to redlining policies from the 1930s, which continue to shape outcomes across a diagonal divide in the city.

To address these gaps, Dickens has proposed extending tax allocation districts, a move he says could generate more than $5 billion for citywide improvements.

Economic stability shows a sharp divide between the north and south. In north Atlanta, the median household income is approximately $125,000, while southern neighborhoods range from $15,000 to $32,000.

Small business revenue also differs significantly, averaging $50 million in the north compared to less than $1 million in the south.

Poverty rates and education levels further illustrate the gap. About 2% of children in north Atlanta live in poverty, compared to between 73% and 91% in the south and west.

High school completion rates are about 99% in the north, but range from 65% to 78% in southern neighborhoods.

Dickens spoke of the urgency of addressing these figures during the announcement.

“We are at a moral crossroads. We’re the economic capitol of the south, but inequality is still a prevailing force in Atlanta,” Dickens said. “Too many neighborhoods have been left behind in our city’s success.”

Health care access and housing costs vary by location. Less than 5% of residents in north Atlanta are uninsured, while 34% to 39% of those in the south lack coverage. Additionally, about 6% of northern residents are rent-burdened, compared to between 65% and 77% in southern areas. diabetes rates are about 3% in the north, but reach 22% to 24% in the south.

Infrastructure access follows similar patterns. Broadband access is about 95% in the north but drops to between 33% and 48% in the south, though the Cascade area has 58% access.

Commute times average 20 minutes in the north but can reach 45 minutes in southern neighborhoods.

The Atlanta Women’s Foundation is one of the nonprofit partners working on the initiative. The foundation provides grants to organizations in Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Gwinnett and Cobb counties to expand service access.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers spoke to Atlanta Women Foundation CEO Kari Love. She says focusing on mental health and stability is a priority.

“Once their mind is healthier, they’re more stable, then everything else sort of falls into place. They can secure a job. Once we’ve secured a job, then we’re not as stressed out about, you know, the food on the plate, or the decision we have to make about, will we be late on rent,” Love said.

Research from the foundation identified Clayton County as having some of the highest disparities in housing costs and health care access.

Organizations like the Center for Black Women’s Wellness provide mental and physical health services to close these gaps. Center CEO Jemea Dorsey for Black Women’s Wellness, said the organization aims to provide a safe space for residents.

“Regardless of income, regardless of insurance status, that we can be that safe space to make sure you’re taken care of,” she said.

Elbony Maxwell, a client and business owner, used these services following a personal tragedy. Maxwell said the support helped her through her darkest moment after she lost her son in 2024.

“I’m showing up as a business owner. I’m showing up as a caregiver, as a mom, as a wife,” she said.

City leaders say closing the gap will require sustained investment from both the public and private sectors. Mayor Dickens has suggested extending tax allocation districts to generate the projected $5 billion for citywide improvements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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