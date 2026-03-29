Metro Atlanta county confirms rabid animal encounter, urges residents take precautions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County Animal Control announced Thursday that a positive case of rabies was detected in the county.

Officials said they had confirmed the positive rabies case involving a raccoon and a dog in the area of Elmwood Court in Douglasville, with assistance from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The county is now warning residents to be careful and take the following precautions if they live in the area around Elmwood Court:

Avoid all contact with wildlife, especially animals that appear sick, injured, or behaving unusually

Ensure all pets are current on rabies vaccinations

Do not attempt to capture or handle wild animals

Any sick or possibly rabid wildlife seen in the county should be reported to Douglas County Animal Control and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

County officials will continue monitoring the situation to ensure public safety, according to the department.

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