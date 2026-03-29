Georgia man accused of murder caught after manhunt, found in another state

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of murder was captured in North Carolina after a manhunt.

Roy “JoJo” Holloway is accused of killing Justin Thompson, of Dawsonville on March 24.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Holloway and Thompson knew each other. After the shooting, Holloway ran and was considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said that “from the first responding deputies to our investigators working through the night, our dispatchers, and the nonstop efforts of our Warrants Unit, this has truly been an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

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After several days of searching, Holloway was found and taken into custody in Davidson County, N.C.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office announced Holloway was captured on Friday and thanked partner agencies across the southeast for their help.

“I’ve seen firsthand our office and our partners across the Southeast put in long hours, lose sleep, and give everything they had to bring justice in this case,” Sheriff Jeff Johnson said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work done and thankful for the teamwork involved. Please continue to keep Justin Thompson’s family and friends in your prayers.”

The sheriff’s office did not reveal a motive for the murder.

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