Georgia shooting victim dies; suspect considered armed and dangerous

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A victim has died after a shooting, and police say the suspect in the case is considered armed and dangerous.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the shooting Tuesday night, March 24, in an area of Highway 136 just west of Keith Evans Road.

They said the victim and the suspect knew each other. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the victim.

Officials say they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community.

The suspect, Roy Joseph “Jojo” Holloway, left the scene and is considered armed and dangerous. Though the suspect is believed to have left the area, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office urged people to remain vigilant.

A second individual, Ariel Decarli, is believed to be with Holloway and is also wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip at 706-265-4744 or contact our non-emergency line at 706-344-3636.

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