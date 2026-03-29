Metro Atlanta city sets new, harsher penalties for illegal tire dumping

MABLETON, Ga. — The city of Mableton passed new regulations for cutting down illegal tire dumping activities in the city.

The city passed harsher penalties for those who dump tires in order to prevent the practice and help beautify neighborhoods.

“Residents across Mableton have made one thing clear: they are tired of seeing illegally dumped tires in their neighborhoods, and we hear them,” Mayor Michael Owens said in a statement. “This ordinance is a citywide response to a problem residents have repeatedly raised. We are cracking down on illegal tire dumping, strengthening accountability and taking action to help keep Mableton’s neighborhoods clean, safe and beautiful.”

Going forward, Mableton officials said it will be unlawful to dump scrap tires anywhere in the city.

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It will be illegal to dump tires on public roads, rights of way, at waterways, public property and private property that the one with the tires doesn’t own.

The city will also enforce these new standards through increased fines, jail time and court-ordered tire removals from illegally dumped tires.

“We plan to use this ordinance as a tool to respond more directly to illegal tire dumping throughout Mableton,” Jerry Silver, director of Code Enforcement, said. “That means following up on complaints, identifying violators when possible, issuing citations and working to reduce a problem that has affected too many neighborhoods for too long.”

City officials said the ordinance was part of an effort to reduce blight and address resident concerns in Mableton.

The city is encouraging residents to report illegal tire dumping online.

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