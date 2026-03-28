Gas stations who don’t pause fuel tax collection will be investigated, Georgia AG says

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr warned businesses that sell gas that they should make sure to suspend the tax on purchases of gas or face consequences.

“Any business that purposefully fails to comply with the law will be investigated immediately, and we will not hesitate to prosecute if warranted. Now is not the time to play games at the expense of Georgia consumers,” Carr said.

As Channel 2 Action News reported, on March 20, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill pausing the collection of the gas tax for 60 days. The measure was designed to help bring down the price of fuel, which has soared in the wake of the Iran war, sometimes rising above $100 a barrel.

Taxes on fuel are normally set as 33.3 cents per gallon and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel. The savings should pass on to consumers in the coming days and weeks.

Carr warned that failure to pass on those savings to customers “could constitute an unfair or deceptive act, which the Attorney General has the authority to investigate and prosecute (O.C.G.A. §§ 10-1-390 through 408)."

Visit consumer.ga.gov or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600 to warn suspected violations of law.

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