More lawmakers urge Kemp to take action on gas costs for Georgia families

ATLANTA — Democratic lawmakers in Georgia are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend the state’s gas tax to provide Georgia families relief at the pump.

We’ll hear from state lawmakers about the latest efforts to help Georgians with gas price spikes, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

Channel 2 Action News reported when state Sen. Nikki Merritt urged Kemp to suspend the tax again, like in previous years, but Kemp took more of a wait-and-see approach, not confirming or rejecting the idea.

On Thursday, more Democrats in the state legislature urged Kemp to take action to provide relief to Georgians as oil prices, and gas prices, surged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group