‘Operation Nico-Teen:’ Store employees charged for selling vapes, alcohol to minors in north Georgia

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are facing charges following an undercover investigation into the illegal sale of vape products and alcohol to minors in north Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office launched an undercover operation in November 2025 after receiving complaints from parents and community members.

The investigation, called ‘Operation Nico-TEEN,’ focused on reports that some convenience stores and vape shops in the Toccoa-Stephens County area were selling nicotine-derived vape products and alcohol to people under the legal age.

Investigators conducted compliance checks at about 30 stores throughout the county using underage individuals trying to purchase vapes and alcohol. Authorities say five stores were found to be out of compliance with state minimum age and identification laws, meaning employees sold vape products or alcohol to people under 21.

Deputies visited those locations around 3 p.m. Tuesday and, within less than two hours, arrested five people. All were booked into the Stephens County Jail.

Those arrested include:

Prajoy Deb, 26, of Martin, charged with sale of tobacco to a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Authorities say he was arrested at a Chevron/Royal Foods convenience store in Eastanollee.

Jaskaran Singh, 19, of Queens, NY, charged with sale of tobacco to a minor. Investigators say he had been living in Toccoa and was arrested at a Citgo/American Eagle convenience store.

Sarbjit Singh, 33, of Toccoa, was charged with the sale of tobacco to a minor after investigators say the sale happened at a Citgo/Mountain Mart convenience store.

Harpreet Singh, 21, of Toccoa, also known as “Happy,” was charged with the sale of tobacco to a minor after his arrest at a Raceway convenience store. Deputies say he was previously arrested in December 2025 for furnishing alcohol to a minor following a traffic stop.

Kathy Mize, 71, of Toccoa, was charged with the sale of tobacco to a minor. Investigators say she sold a vape to an underage buyer while working at a Marathon/Collins Convenience store. She was arrested while working at a Dollar Tree in Toccoa.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities say three of the individuals have also received detainers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending possible deportation due to a lack of active passports or work visas.

Sheriff Rusty Fulbright said the operation is part of an ongoing effort to reduce youth access to nicotine products.

“Concerned parents have cried out, and we are doing more than just listening,” Fulbright said. “Our children should not be the experiment.”

The sheriff added that the department will continue enforcement efforts to prevent vape products and alcohol from being sold to minors.

“My advice to store owners and clerks: Our enforcement will not stop, so you better ID,” Fulbright said.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group