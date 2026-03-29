Weather staying dry and breezy in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Weather in the metro Atlanta area is breezy this Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the highs will be near 70 with increasing clouds.

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Kicking the week off, Monday will be mostly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, rain chances will start to increase with warm highs in the lower 80s through the weekend.

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The metro Atlanta pollen count is still extreme, but Deon said the rain chances going up this week could lower the count.

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