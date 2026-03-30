Police release photos of suspects after school bus, man shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to help them identify three suspects they say were involved in a shooting that hit an Atlanta Public Schools bus.

The incident happened Wednesday. Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at the scene after police responded to reports of someone shot on Campbellton Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital.

During the shooting, an APS bus was struck by a stray bullet, shattering the glass of a window and injuring two children on board when the glass shattered.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the driver was not injured and the two children only had minor injuries.

At the shooting scene, Channel 2 Action News found multiple bullet holes in the window of the school bus on Wednesday.

Police are sharing photos captured on surveillance cameras of three men believed to be suspects, who were seen walking with the 20-year-old victim moments before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or that can help identify the suspects is asked to call the police department or the Crimestoppers tip line at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group