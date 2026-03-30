Senior dead, 2 others injured in metro Atlanta crash driving home from prom

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who was not wearing a seat belt died after a car lost control over the weekend. A group of teens were heading home from prom that night.

The wreck happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, along Chapel Hill Road at Rosemont Drive in Douglas County.

[UPDATE: ‘She just had so much love’: Friends honor senior killed in crash on the way home from prom]

The Georgia State Patrol said the car went off the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, and rolled over several times.

Troopers said Patience Price, 18, a senior at Chapel Hill High School, was in the front passenger seat and was thrown from the car. Investigators said they believe she was not wearing a seatbelt.

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Price died at the scene.

A passenger in the back seat was also seriously injured and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver of the car had minor injuries. Troopers said they “showed no signs of impairment.”

GSP said Chapel Hill Road was shut down while they reconstructed the wreck.

The Douglas County School District said families were notified over the weekend about the wreck and said they were going to have counselors on campus on Monday for anyone who needed to talk to them.

The crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Price’s funeral expenses.

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