‘She just had so much love’: Friends honor senior killed in crash on the way home from prom

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning after a deadly prom crash killed a teenager.

The crash happened over the weekend along Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville after the prom at the Delta Flight Museum.

Troopers say the driver of a Mercedes was speeding when it left the road, hit an embankment, and flipped several times.

Patience Price, 18, was ejected and killed.

Her friends told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that Price had a heart of gold and had so much to live for.

“She was always there for me anytime I needed her. And she just had so much love,” friend Jazzlyn Scott said. “She had so much to live for. She had graduated early. She didn’t even get to walk the stage.”

That’s because Price was killed in a one-car crash on Chapel Hill Road after coming from a prom party early Saturday morning.

That’s when the Georgia State Patrol said the Chapel Hill High Senior was in the front passenger seat of a Mercedes, where the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

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The Mercedes left the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, and flipped several times before crashing.

Price, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and killed.

“It’s mind-blowing because if you knew her, she was so full of life you could never imagine her not being here,” Scott said.

Troopers said a passenger in the back seat suffered serious injuries and was in the hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Many people told Jones that the curve along that part of Chapel Hill Road is extremely dangerous.

“It’s a very sharp turn. Everybody who lives over here knows you need to slow down when you get over here,” Scott said.

Friends say Price should still be here.

“The picture is so clear in my mind of her, and it’s just ... It’s insane that I will never be able to speak to her or hug her,” Scott said.

Troopers said there was no sign the driver was impaired, although they say their investigation is ongoing.

Students say the driver is also a student in Douglas County.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

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