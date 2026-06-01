Thousands of cameras, hundreds of officers in play to keep MARTA safe during FIFA, agency says

ATLANTA — Residents in the metro Atlanta area who ride public transport told Channel 2 Action News that recent incidents had them on edge.

Responding to Channel 2 Action News’ questions about patrols and officers at MARTA trains and stations in light of recent violent incidents, MARTA said they have thousands of cameras active to keep watch, as well as hundreds of sworn officers to protect the community.

The latest incident, where 66-year-old Margaret Swan of Atlanta was stabbed to death on a train at the Oakland City MARTA Station led to the arrest of Elijah John Matthews.

After though, some MARTA riders told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers the situation had them worried.

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What does MARTA have in the field to help keep you safe?

MARTA told Channel 2 Action News it has 12,000 cameras arrayed across their rail stations, buses and rail cars, plus a Real Time Crime Center that is monitored full-time during operation hours.

The MARTA Police Department also has 280 sworn officers and 30 Field Protective Specialists, who are non-sworn security staff.

Undercover MARTA officers patrol the network’s stations, buses and railcars, too.

MARTA is also adding more safety measures to help with security as the world descends on Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup.

What extra safety, security steps is MARTA taking for FIFA?

MARTA said during the matches and fan fest days in Atlanta, its Emergency Operations Center will be active.

That means more staff handling safety, security, operations and communications.

The MARTA PD Mobile Command Vehicle will also be deployed to different locations based on the larger event’s activity schedule.

The agency will also have more train patrols scheduled with its overtime budget and starting June 6.

How will this affect MARTA staff?

The agency will have a PTO blackout period for officers and all MARTA PD staff will work six day weeks with one day off until the final Atlanta match.

MARTA officers will also work 12-hour shifts on all match das and safety staff will be positioned across the MARTA system to help with crowd control at elevators, escalators and where you can enter or exit stations.

MARTA staff who are not directly part of the operations or policing activities will work as Transit Ambassadors to help customers who get lost or have issues paying fares, as well as working as extra eyes and ears on the ground.

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