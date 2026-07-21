Atlanta mayor says FIFA World Cup was a huge success for the city

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s recent World Cup events concluded with significant success, boosting local small businesses, city finances and neighborhood engagement.

Mayor Andre Dickens told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer that the tournament’s substantial economic impact and the city’s efforts to ensure widespread community benefits across Atlanta neighborhoods.

Mayor Dickens estimated the month-long World Cup stretch pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy.

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Dickens reported that more than 1 million people attended events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Fan Festival attracted more than 500,000 attendees and MARTA recorded nearly 2.5 million riders during the event period.

The city prioritized spreading the economic benefits beyond the stadium area. Mayor Dickens stated that money was raised through Showcase Atlanta, with investments from Delta Airlines, UPS and the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority, among others, to ensure “the World Cup happened with Atlanta and not to Atlanta.”

This initiative included neighborhood watch parties, vendor markets and pop-up events, which provided opportunities for local entrepreneurs. City grants supported community groups in hosting soccer clinics and festivals, such as those in the City of Decatur.

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“If you’re a local neighborhood, you can’t come up with $50,000 or so to get those big screens and stuff to have a watch party. So we raised that money and we put those things,” Dickens said.

The closing event, held last Sunday, was a free concert in Piedmont Park attended by thousands. Notable attendees included former Mayors Andrew Young and Bill Campbell and 1996 Olympian Gail Devers. The event also featured a 30-year tribute to the 1996 Olympics, acknowledging their foundational role in establishing Atlanta’s capability to host major international events.

“We hosted a 30 year tribute and thank you to those folks who put us on the map. We would not have been able to guarantee that we were going to get the. FIFA World Cup 2026 had they not been able to look at 1996 and you know it taught us and taught everybody that Atlanta can do big events well,” Dickens said.

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