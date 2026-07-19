Sports buzz from FIFA World Cup brings Atlanta leaders, organizations together for youth programs

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation, Visa, Bank of America and Street Soccer USA announced a new partnership Wednesday to bring a Visa Street Soccer Park to Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined other community leaders, partners and local youth for the announcement on Wednesday, at Ralph David Abernathy Plaza.

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Officials on the project said the partnership builds on a broader collaboration between Visa, Bank of America and Street Soccer USA to expand access to sport, education and opportunity through community-centered soccer parks across the United States.

The Visa Street Soccer Parks are designed to serve communities at the neighborhood level, transforming underutilized spaces into vibrant, accessible hubs for sport, learning and connection, according to program representatives.

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The programming can also be tailored to local needs and includes opportunities for recreational play, youth development, academic enrichment and community engagement.

The newly announced project at Ralph David Abernathy Plaza is intended to be a legacy initiative following the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final matches, creating new opportunities for youth engagement, recreation and access to the sport.

Dickens said the Street Soccer program was a shared vision for creating new opportunities for Atlanta’s young people and neighborhoods through sport which would be even bigger with the new partnership and planned park.

“The FIFA World Cup has brought the world to us, and we have enjoyed every minute—on and off the pitch,” Dickens said in a statement. “Thanks to Street Soccer USA, Visa, and Bank of America, the World Cup’s legacy will live on right here. That’s the kind of legacy we can appreciate. Because projects like this strengthen neighborhoods, support a community’s health and wellness, and help ensure our parks remain places where all our residents can connect.”

According to program organizers, Street Soccer USA’s model uses soccer as a tool for personal development, social connection and opportunity, with a focus on creating safe, welcoming environments where young people can build confidence and strengthen life skills.

“This announcement represents a commitment to Atlanta’s future,” Lawrence Cann, Co-Founder and President, Street Soccer USA, said. “Our goal is not simply to create a place to play, but to help build a space that communities can take ownership of and activate for years to come. Working alongside the City of Atlanta, Visa, Bank of America and local partners, we are creating a foundation for programming and opportunity that can serve Atlanta families well beyond the game itself.”

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