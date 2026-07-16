Argentina vs. England semifinal marks end of Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup hosting

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, Atlanta finished its hosting run for the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring the semifinal match between England and Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Throughout the city’s hosting run, the Atlanta World Cup Hosting Committee said it showcased its capabilities as a world-class host during eight matches.

Officials said Atlanta’s portion of the tournament was defined by sold-out crowds, a highly attended FIFA Fan Festival, fan-first pricing and seamless operations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta’s events, cities across the metro hosted events for visitors, fans and residents to take part in the tournament fun.

What you could do during the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta

The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park opened on June 11 and operated for 19 days, welcoming more than 500,000 fans. This made it one of the most attended fan festivals of any U.S. Host City.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium maintained its “Fan First” pricing policy throughout the tournament, offering $2 sodas, $2 hotdogs, $3 bottles of water and $5 cheeseburgers.

MORE FIFA STORIES:

The host committee said Centennial Olympic Park was the heartbeat of Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup celebration, turning into a global gathering place with live match broadcasts, concerts, international food and beverage offerings, interactive activations and family-friendly entertainment.

“The success of FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta is a testament to what happens when a city embraces the world with authenticity, hospitality and heart,” Joe Bocherer, chief commercial officer of Georgia World Congress Center Authority, highlighted the event’s success. said in a statement. “For more than a month, Centennial Olympic Park became the gathering place for more than a half million fans representing every corner of the globe.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was the only venue named the No. 1 stadium of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by three independent national outlets.

The AWCHC said USA Today, Sports Illustrated and The New York Times all highlighted the stadium’s state-of-the-art climate-controlled environment provided protection from the elements for players and fans.

FIFA World Cup highlights in Atlanta

The matches played in Atlanta included a semifinal between Argentina and England. Lionel Messi and Argentina achieved a dramatic Round of 16 comeback victory over Egypt and two group stage matches featured eventual the semifinalist Spain.

Atlanta also hosted several underdog moments.

Cabo Verde marked its World Cup debut by holding Spain to the only draw of its tournament run. DR Congo, which returned to the tournament after 52 years, won against Uzbekistan before losing in close match against England in the Round of 32.

Haiti twice led eventual quarterfinalist Morocco in its first appearance since 1974.

How Atlanta helped visitors navigate city, games, events

The city’s compact downtown footprint linked Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Olympic Park and several downtown hotels.

The Last Mile Plan, a wayfinding system developed with the Savannah College of Art & Design to guide fans on foot from transit hubs and parking decks to the stadium campus, helped people get around through crowds and traffic.

“From the beginning of the bid process in 2018, we knew Atlanta and Georgia had everything it takes to host an incredible FIFA World Cup and our region exceeded every expectation,” Dan Corso, president of Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta World Cup Host Committee, said. “This was truly a team effort.”

The Atlanta World Cup Host Committee (AWCHC) extended its appreciation to Gov. Brian Kemp and Mayor Andre Dickens for their support.

Kemp said he was proud of the state’s performance during the FIFA World Cup, praising efforts by emergency responders and law enforcement in particular.

“After years of preparation and incredible partnership between the state and local level, we couldn’t be prouder of Georgia’s showing during the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Kemp said. “That’s especially true for our law enforcement teams, first responders and public safety professionals who worked tirelessly to ensure both visitors and Georgians could enjoy the matches safely.”

Dickens highlighted the city’s renowned hospitality as well, saying it was the city’s chance to showcase itself to the world.

“This is the Group Project in action—showcasing Atlanta to the world, providing our renowned hospitality and delivering unforgettable experiences not only for visitors from around the globe, but for Atlanta and Georgia residents who became tourists in their own city,” Dickens said.

FIFA World Cup’s impact, by the numbers:

544,516 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium across the eight Atlanta matches

More than 500,000 guests at FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta, with more than 27,000 guests each day on average

2,000 media organizations from 82 countries at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during events

2,200 media representatives from 89 countries at FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta

More than 2.5 million MARTA riders during the tournament period, a nearly 200% increase compared to normal

2,000 people participated in FIFA Volunteer Program, working more than 10,000 shifts and contributing over 55,000 service hours throughout the tournament.

More than 200 Savannah College of Art & Design students and alumni from many of the university’s top-ranked degree programs contributed to AWCHC initiatives through physical and interactive art, panoramic campaign implementation, and seamlessly integrated technology.

More than 4,500 youth across Georgia participated in Atlanta World Cup Host Committee-Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia soccer programming

More than 150 community events and watch parties hosted by local organizations across the metro Atlanta area

The AWCHC social media channels (@FWC26Atlanta) generated more than 140 million impressions between June 1 and July 15, reflecting global reach and engagement surrounding Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup host city activities.

Soccer in the Streets, AWCHC built six mini-soccer pitches at MARTA stations across Atlanta, with a seventh under construction at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group