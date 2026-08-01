Crash blocks all lanes of I-75S in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A crash blocked all lanes of Interstate 75 South at Mount Paran Road in Atlanta Friday night, according to Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

Georgia Department of Transportation earlier called the incident a vehicle on fire.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene caught images of the traffic at a standstill.

In an update, GDOT said traffic is being diverted onto Cumberland Boulevard. Emergency crews are working to reopen the interstate.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD and Georgia State Patrol for more information on the incident.

It’s currently unknown if anyone is hurt or how many vehicles are involved.

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