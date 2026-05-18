Family 2 Family and Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship surprise drivers, fill up their tanks

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gas prices are stretching budgets for many people who are already pushed to the limit right now. So, Channel 2 Action News and Family 2 Family want to help.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship surprised viewers over the weekend by filling up their gas tanks for free in Norcross.

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It meant a lot to viewers like Jess. The new mom drives all the way from Covington to Norcross for work.

“I just had a baby, so I’m driving over an hour back and forth to work every day. It’s a challenge,” she said.

“Thank you, I appreciate it,” Jess said.

“Oh, that’s OK. We appreciate you all right. I know things are tough right now, but you were going to be OK,” Blankenship told her.

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Blankenship says he saw a whole range of emotions. A full tank got a big smile from Michael Harris.

“And I’m not gonna even be feelin’ bad about it. I’m gonna be happy, happy, happy,” Harris said. “You have made my day, you and your crew have made day.”

Channel 2 and Family 2 Family want to give you a break at the gas pump. You can enter for a chance to win $500 to spend on gas by clicking here.

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