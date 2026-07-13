Mary Mac’s Tea Room accepting reservations for first time in its 80-year history

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta restaurant is making a major change to its operations.

For the first time in the restaurant’s 80-year history, customers can now make reservations for Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

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“We want to make it easier for you to plan your visit, gather your family and friends, and know your table is waiting,” the restaurant’s owners wrote on social media. “Whether it’s your first visit or you’ve been dining with us for generations, we’re ready to welcome you.”

Reservations will only be for 20% of the restaurant’s seating capacity, so it can still accommodate as many walk-in parties as it can. Reservations will be available seven days a week with the execption of holidays.

You can click here to try out the new reservation system.

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Mary MacKenzie opened Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce de Leon Avenue in 1945. At the time, women weren’t allowed to open up restaurants. Instead, they called them “Tea Rooms,” which was considered a more refined Southern name.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room was one of 16 tearooms that operated in Atlanta. It’s the only original one left standing today. The restaurant now serves six bustling dining rooms and a full service bar with a seating capacity of 300.

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