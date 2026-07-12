Georgia officials issue consumer advisory for juice products sold at Food Depot stores

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued a consumer advisory notice for some juice products sold in metro Atlanta.

According to GDA, Danielle’s Fresh Pressed Juice Blend products that were processed at CSS Caribbean Meals in Newnan are under advisory due to a lack of process authority.

Georgia shoppers were able to purchase the products at Food Depot retails stores across the state as well as at Newnan convenience stores, according to GDA.

The items included in the advisory are the 16 oz. Fruit Punch Ginger, Fruit Punch, Sorrel Ginger and Pineapple Ginger products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says process authority is a certification that a food item meets the FDA’s or U.S. Department of Agriculture’s guidelines for production and safety.

This is assigned to products through a process authority, a type of inspector, who provides a letter of certification.

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