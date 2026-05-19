Parents gambling while young children left in hot car for hours, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two parents left three children and a baby in a hot car for two hours while they were gambling in Mableton.

Investigators told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the parents were inside a gas station on the slot machines.

What a witness described in the 911 call LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Someone heard the children crying in the car next to this gas pump.

All of the children are under 5 years old. The youngest is 4 months old.

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