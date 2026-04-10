‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’: Family friend reacts to students’ deaths in spring break crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The close friend of a family whose teenage daughter was among three high school students killed in car crash in Franklin County, Florida, says it’s an unimaginable tragedy.

Charlotte Martin, 16, Jaylyn Fehr, 17 and Jackson Mobley, 18 died in the crash Monday. Mobley’s sister, 17-year-old Jamison Mobley, survived the crash but remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

All attended Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Nicole, a family friend.

Nicole, who requested not to use her last name, described the students.

“Everyone knows these kids are truly incredible. Very sweet, very strong in their faith. So it’s just a tragedy beyond what anybody can comprehend,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Regan on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

The four teens were traveling on Highway 65 north of St. George Island and Apalachicola when the driver lost control of the Jeep, veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

A motorist stopped and pulled Jamison out of the wrecked vehicle, which suddenly burst into flames.

“It happened so quickly and the fire erupted so intensely, they were unable to do anything to get the other occupants out.” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith.

Nicole said she has known Charlotte Martin and her parents for years and has children who attend the private school.

“For her parents, Charlotte was the oldest of three kids, their only daughter and just a beautiful light. And just a beautiful light for Jesus. She loved her brothers and had a great relationship with her parents, so this loss will be forever.” said Nicole.

Nicole has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family pay for memorial service expenses.

“I’m so thankful for the outpouring of love that has been shown by the community. The community at Horizon. The community at local churches. They way the local Christian schools have been praying and standing with us. It’s really beautiful to watch the community come around,” Nicole said.

If you wish to donate to two GoFundMe account set up for families, click here:

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