Atlanta Falcons release quarterback Kirk Cousins

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Kirk Cousins, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Cousins will have a post-June 1 designation.

The Falcons announced last month they planned to cut Cousins and fully pivot toward 2024 first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr., whose knee injury last year gave Cousins the job back.

“What he’s done in his career, we owe that to him just to allow him some clarity going into free agency,” new General Manager Ian Cunningham said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Cousins started 22 of 34 games over the past two seasons, going 12-10. He threw a league-most 16 interceptions in just 14 games in 2024. He is 88-77-2 as a starter with Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta.

His familiarity with the Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell’s system could make sense for a reunion.

Cousins, who turns 38 before the season, would be a realistic bridge starter to give 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy more time to develop, but Cousins has never signed a bargain contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

