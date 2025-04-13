Former LSU receiver, NFL prospect Kyren Lacy found dead in Houston: Reports

Former LSU receiver and NFL draft prospect Kyren Lacy was found dead on Saturday night in Houston. Lacy's death was confirmed by a family member to Baton Rouge's WAFB-TV and an LSU official to ESPN.

Lacy, 24, was facing a grand jury hearing on Monday for charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle from a fatal crash that occurred on Dec. 17. Louisiana State Police determined that Lacy was the driver of a car involved in the incident that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two others, then sped away from the scene.

This story will be updated with more information.