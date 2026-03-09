Hall County teacher killed after confronting teens accused of TP-ing his home, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville teenager is facing charges after investigators say a North Hall High School teacher was run over and killed late Friday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection with the death of Jason Hughes, 40, of Gainesville.

Deputies were called around 11:40 p.m. Friday to the 4400 block of North Gate Drive after reports that a man had been run over by a vehicle.

Hall County Fire Rescue transported Hughes to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities say Wallace and four other people had gone to the home and covered trees on the property with toilet paper.

According to deputies, Hughes came outside, and the group got into two vehicles to leave the area.

As Wallace began driving his pickup truck on North Gate Drive, investigators say Hughes tripped and fell into the roadway and was run over by the truck.

Authorities said Wallace and the others stopped and tried to render aid while emergency crews responded.

Deputies arrested Wallace at the scene. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

Four others who were with Wallace were also arrested at the scene and charged with criminal trespass and littering. They were identified as:

Elijah Tate Owens, 18

Aiden Hucks, 18

Ana Katherine Luque, 18

Ariana Cruz, 18

Earlier Saturday, Hall County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Hughes was a teacher and coach at North Hall High School.

In a statement, the district described Hughes as a devoted father, loving husband and passionate teacher and mentor who was deeply respected by students and colleagues.

“Our hearts are broken,” the district said in a statement. “He gave so much to so many in numerous ways.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

