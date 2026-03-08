Security guard at Cobb bar shot and killed

ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say a security guard at an Acworth bar was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Acworth police were called to the Saddle Bar on Cowan Road around 2:42 a.m. after receiving reports of a person who had been shot.

The bar said the security guard intervened when a woman was being assaulted.

“One of the security guards working at the venue courageously intervened and stepped in to stop the assault, protecting the woman and de-escalating the situation. After successfully breaking up the altercation and stepping away, the security guard was tragically shot in the back,” Saddlebar said.

When officers arrived about four minutes later, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police immediately began providing aid until Cobb County Fire and Metro EMS arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police earlier said the shooting happened after a fight broke out at the bar. During the altercation, the victim tried to break up the fight when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, of Douglasville.

Officers later found Parsons walking near Baker Road, not far from the scene. He was taken into custody.

Parsons is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery and felony murder.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity as they work to notify next of kin.

The bar said on social media it will remain closed out of respect and will make a donation to the victim’s family.

The Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Acworth Police at 770-974-1232.

Here is the full statement from Saddle Bar:

The Saddlebar team is heartbroken to share tragic news with our community. Earlier this morning, after Saddlebar was closed for the night, an incident took place behind the venue in the parking lot. At approximately 2:41 a.m., a situation began where a woman was being assaulted. One of the security guards working at the venue courageously intervened and stepped in to stop the assault, protecting the woman and de-escalating the situation. After successfully breaking up the altercation and stepping away, the security guard was tragically shot in the back. Early this morning, we received the devastating news from the hospital that he succumbed to his injuries. Our entire Saddlebar team is grieving the loss of a brave individual who put himself in harm’s way to protect someone else. His courage and selflessness will not be forgotten.Our deepest prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Out of respect for the victim and his family, Saddlebar will remain closed this weekend. We also want to address our community directly. Violence of this nature is heartbreaking and unacceptable in Acworth and Cobb County, and we understand the concern this incident brings to our patrons and neighbors. Our deepest desire has always been for Saddlebar to be a positive beacon in the community and a place where people can gather safely. While this tragedy occurred during an unforeseeable act of violence, we take the safety of our guests, staff, and community extremely seriously. We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to the Acworth Police Department, Acworth Fire Department, and EMS for their quick response. We especially thank the Acworth Police Department for their diligent work in apprehending the suspect. Saddlebar will also be making a donation to support his family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask the community to keep his family in your prayers. His bravery will not be forgotten. — Saddlebar

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group