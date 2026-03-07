Woman shot, killed at Atlanta shopping center; bystander rushed to hospital

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after two people were shot at a shopping center on Friday night.

Officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW near Lynhurst Drive SW just after 8:15 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman and 51-year-old man who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead and the man was rushed to the hospital. Neither of their names have been released.

The shooting appears to have happened outside of a barber shop and nail salon. The glass door at the barber shop appears to have been shot out.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers is on the scene, where a crowd of dozens is watching as police investigate what happened.

Investigators have not shared details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

