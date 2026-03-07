Georgia community mourns the loss of elementary school assistant principal

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A “treasured” assistant principal at a Georgia elementary school has died.

The Lee County School System announced the death of Lee County Primary School assistant principal Dr. Taylar Williams.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Dr. Williams joined Lee County Primary School in June 2025.

“She was more than an educator and leader, she was a steady source of sunshine and support for students, staff and families. She was known for her dedication to learning, her belief in the potential of every child and person, and her commitment to her faith and family,” the school district wrote in a statement.

Her former school, Live Oak Elementary School in Albany, described her as an example of excellence.

“She was passionate about student achievement, unwavering in her commitment to nurturing young minds, and intentional about creating a learning environment where every child felt valued and empowered. Her dedication extended beyond the classroom, as she continuously sought to uplift her community through service, encouragement, and leadership,” they wrote.

She leaves behind a husband and four children.

Details on her cause of death have not been released.

