NBA player says Hawks should cancel ‘Magic City Monday’

ATLANTA — Last week, the Atlanta Hawks announced they’ll pay homage to Magic City, the city’s most prominent adult entertainment club, later this month.

But San Antonio Spurs player Luke Kornet is calling for them to cancel the promotional night.

“Magic City Monday” will feature custom merchandise, the club’s iconic lemon pepper wings and a performance from rapper T.I. when the Orlando Magic come to town on March 16.

Kornet says the promotion would “reflect poorly” on the NBA.

“We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love,” he wrote. “The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision.”

He says that going forward with the promotion will make the NBA “complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.”

“Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected,” Kornet wrote.

The Hawks will have the Magic City Kitchen’s famous traditional Lemon Pepper wings and the Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings named after Gwinnett County native and former Hawks player Lou Williams.

“We doin’ this one for the city ... Magic City,” rapper T.I. said.

