Atlanta Hawks to host ‘Magic City Monday’ with lemon pepper wings, T.I. performance

ATLANTA — If you need more proof that Atlanta is not a real place, look no further than the Atlanta Hawks who are living up to their “True to Atlanta” motto.

The Hawks will pay tribute to Magic City, the city’s most recognizable adult entertainment club, during their March 16 game against the - you guessed it - Orlando Magic.

The idea came together after actress and Hawks owner Jami Gertz worked with music mogul Jermaine Dupri on the “Magic City: An American Fantasy” docuseries for STARZ.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” Gertz said. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

The Hawks will have the Magic City Kitchen’s famous traditional Lemon Pepper wings and the Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings named after Gwinnett County native and former Hawks player Lou Williams.

And what is a Hawks game without an Atlanta rap icon performing at halftime. This game will feature one from T.I.

“We doin’ this one for the city ... Magic City,” he said.

