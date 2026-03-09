Prank gone wrong: Hall County teacher’s family supports dropping charges against students

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning after a prank gone wrong killed a Hall County teacher.

But the teacher’s family says they would support dropping the charges against the students involved.

The North Hall High School community continues to remember math teacher and golf coach Jason Hughes.

On Sunday night, activities resumed at the high school including a school play following Hughes’ death.

Students, including former student Shayden Maynor, are still in disbelief.

“I was heartbroken and shocked because I had just talked to him a few weeks prior,” Maynor said.

Hughes died Friday night during a senior prank when five of his students were trying to toilet paper his home. His family told ABC News that Hughes knew they were coming and was excited.

But because it had been raining, he slipped and fell into the road right as Jayden Wallace drove by in his pickup, running over Hughes.

A family member of Wallace told Rogers he and Hughes were close. And the teacher’s family said he loved those students.

Wallace is facing a vehicular homicide charge, and all five teens are facing misdemeanor charges. His family released a statement that says:

“We are thankful for the outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us.”

RELATED STORIES:

“You gotta think you could always hurt somebody at the end of it, so you gotta take precautions doing stuff like that,” Maynor said.

Hughes’ family said they would support dropping the charges against the students.

They told ABC News: ”This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group