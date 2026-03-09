Over $200k raised for family of Hall County teacher who died after student prank

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County community is raising money in support of the family of a teacher who died after a prank outside his home.

A GoFundMe page for Jason Hughes set up a goal for $75,000. It has now surpassed $200,000 and is growing.

“Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come. Please use this opportunity to come alongside them in their time of immediate need and future planning for his children,” organizers wrote.

The fundraiser will help the family with immediate expenses and set up a college fund for their sons.

Hughes died Friday night during a senior prank when five of his students were trying to toilet paper his home. His family told ABC News that Hughes knew they were coming and was excited.

But because it had been raining, he slipped and fell into the road right as Jayden Wallace drove by in his pickup, running over Hughes.

Wallace is facing a vehicular homicide charge, and all five teens are facing misdemeanor charges. His family released a statement saying they would support dropping the charges against the students.

”This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children," the family said in a statement to ABC News.

The Hall County District Attorney’s Office has not released a statement as of Monday.

