Woman uses keys to fight off suspect in Kroger restroom

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a suspect after a woman fought off an attempted assault inside a grocery store restroom Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cherokee County deputies were called to the Kroger store in the Macedonia community on Cumming Highway around 10:20 p.m. after a report of a suspicious person.

Deputies say a woman entered the women’s restroom inside the store when she noticed someone standing outside the stall she was using. When she opened the stall door, an unknown man tried to assault her.

The woman told deputies she screamed and hit the suspect with her keys, causing him to retreat and run out of the restroom.

Officials say the woman was not injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

Store surveillance footage shows the suspect watching the woman before following her into the restroom. Video then shows the suspect leaving the store.

Detectives say they also obtained images of the same suspect entering women’s restrooms at nearby businesses earlier that night.

The suspect is described as between 17 and 23 years old, about five feet and 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black pants and a navy hoodie and has a “man bun” hairstyle with patchy facial hair.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about his identity or whereabouts to call 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group