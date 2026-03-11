Administrator posted surveillance video of kindergarteners fighting on TikTok, parents say

ATLANTA — A school administrator is out of a job after parents accused him of posting school surveillance video on his personal TikTok.

The video shows several students who are in Kindergarten at the Old Fourth Ward location of Kindezi Schools. One of the students is shown assaulting the others.

Sean McCants, the now former Director of Operations, lost his job for posting the video.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He’s an administrator, so it was just shocking to know that he was the one who published it, recorded it, and put it on TikTok and then later deleted his account,” former student Promise Woods told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

The parent of a child being choked in the video saw it on TikTok. He said he was shocked that his child’s face was posted online without his or the child’s mother’s permission.

“I noticed that the name said Sean, so it replayed in my head a couple of times, and then that’s when I pulled up an email and was like, ‘This is Sean from Kindezi,’” the parent said.

Parents say McCants downloaded school surveillance video to his personal phone and then posted it, so they alerted the school.

Executive Director Dr. Kelly Gunn sent a statement that said in part,

“…Once we learned the video had been posted - we launched an immediate and thorough investigation into the events depicted in the video - and the subsequent actions taken by staff. Our findings confirmed that Kindezi protocols for student supervision and family notification were not followed…”

Woods says he will be missed.

“I wanna know like what was the reason,” she said. “For you to lose your job over trying to get laughs or jokes over little kids being antagonized for no reason, it’s just crazy.”

The director said that other staff members have been disciplined for stopping the student assault and not notifying parents.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group