Man shot, killed by officers after walking I-20 with gun in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot by Villa Rica police officers on Interstate 20 in Douglas County on Friday afternoon.

Jorge Narvaez, 52 of Carrollton, was killed, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The GBI says Narvaez got into a domestic dispute with his wife and another person just before 2:30 p.m. As they tried getting away from them, the GBI says he followed them in a separate car.

Several people called 911 for a possible road rage incident between two cars.

When officers pulled the cars over, Narvaez got out of his car with a gun and walked toward his wife’s car and a responding officer.

That’s when two officers shot at Narvaez, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead on scene.

More than eight hours after the shooting, all eastbound lanes of I-20 remain blocked.

Uriel Valle told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers he saw the whole thing happen.

“We see two people pass us kind of swerving through the highway, through the other vehicles,” he described. “We thought they were playing.”

Valle said he was returning home from finishing a roofing job in Villa Rica when things escalated.

“The next thing I know, I see them bump into each other, getting out the emergency lane,” Valle said. “At that point, I’m like, ‘Ok, they’re actually not playing.’”

He recorded the incident on video and shared it with Channel 2 Action News.

“I just seen the guy hold the weapon, and the other guy was hiding behind the vehicle, and the next thing you know the guy was laying on the ground, the one that was holding the weapon,” he said. “I just heard the gunshots, and that’s about it.”

There is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen.

