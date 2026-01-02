Georgia city opposes ICE detention facility being built there

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Social Circle announced it was opposed to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center being built in the city.

The city’s statement came in response to ICE internal documents suggesting it be a site for a facility to hold 5,000 to 10,000 people being staged for deportation. The Washington Post and other outlets published reports on the internal documents.

City leaders said no representatives of the federal government have reached out about plans for the facility.

“The City of Social Circle has not been informed of any proposed detention facility. City officials learned of the media report at the same time as the public,” officials said in a New Year’s Eve statement.

Social Circle officials said the city would not be able to support a detention center of that size due to a lack of the necessary water and sewer infrastructure.

City officials also said security and space to build were concerns for the city of around 5,00 people.

“In addition to the lack of water and sewer capacity, there is not a site within the City that will provide a safe distance from homes, businesses, and schools. The City will not tolerate a failure in security,” officials said.

The Social Circle Mayor and City Council said they “unequivocally” do not support the construction in the city or nearby.

“City officials are evaluating what authority, if any, the City has in this matter and will continue to oppose any efforts of this kind through all appropriate channels,” the city said.

City leaders promised to remain transparent and provide updates on the topic as more verified information becomes available.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to representatives of ICE for comment on the reports and statement from the City of Social Circle and is waiting for a response.

