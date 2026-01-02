New details revealed about DUI arrest of Tuskegee University police chief

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department revealed new details about the recent arrest of Tuskegee University Police Chief Kareem Easley.

Channel 2 Action News was the first to report on Easley’s arrest on Thursday, when university officials confirmed he was arrested and was placed on leave.

Easley, who was hired by the university in October, was charged with driving under the influence on New Year’s Day.

According to police, Easley was found driving the wrong way on a one-way street around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers stopped Easley near New Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road and performed a DUI investigation, police said.

Police said he was arrested for driving the wrong way on a one-way roadway and DUI - alcohol less safe before being transported to the City of Smyrna jail.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News on Thursday, Tuskegee University said they are “committed to the rule of law and will not rush to judgement pending a full internal investigation. In an abundance of caution, Chief Easley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Assistant Chief Darrius Jones will serve as Acting Chief of Police during this period.”

