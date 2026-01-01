Tuskegee University police chief charged with DUI in metro Atlanta on New Year’s Day

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Tuskegee University Police Chief Kareem Easley was arrested on New Year’s Day in Sandy Springs.

According to the university, officials learned Easley, who was hired as police chief in October 2025, was charged driving while under the influence at the start of the new year.

As a result of the charge, Easley was placed on administrative leave as the university investigates the incident.

"Tuskegee University is committed to the rule of law and will not rush to judgement pending a full internal investigation," a university spokeswoman said in a statement. “In an abundance of caution, Chief Easley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Assistant Chief Darrius Jones will serve as Acting Chief of Police during this period.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Sandy Springs Police Department for more details on the situation and is waiting for a response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Iconic Atlanta restaurant The Busy Bee signs lease for new location at Centennial Yards

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group