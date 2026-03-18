Social Circle leaders back move to lock ICE facility water meter

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The City of Social Circle doubled down on support of City Manager Eric Taylor after he locked the water meter at a detention center under development in the city.

Channel 2 Action News reported after Taylor locked the water meter, cutting off water and sewer service to the recently purchased U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Social Circle.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members of council addressed the move, saying they were supportive of cutting of water service.

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“I know that the city manager made a statement about the fact that, you know, he was turning, he has the water turned off,” Councilman Tyson Jackson said at the meeting. “I just want to put in the record to show support for the the fact that we understand the reason why the water is off.”

Jackson added that “there’s no political stunt. It’s just the fact of the matter, we do not have enough water.”

The councilman also said the move was in support of the city’s residents and until the city gets engagement from the federal officials handling the detention center, and an accurate impact study on the facility’s local effects, the water will stay off.

As reported Monday, the City of Social Circle told Channel 2 Action News that services will remain cut off “until ICE indicates how water and sewer to the facility will e served without exceeding the limited infrastructure capacity.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to ICE for comment when the lock was put on and has not gotten a response.

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