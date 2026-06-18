2 baby giraffes vanished more than a year ago; they are now at Georgia safari park

MADISON, Ga. — The Georgia Safari Conservation Park welcomed two giraffe calves, transferred by the Virginia Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit.

The giraffes are the center of an investigation since their 2025 disappearance from Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia, which has a slew of legal offenses.

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According to PETA, Natural Bridge Zoo has had legal offenses related to poor animal care dating as far back as 1994.

In March 2024, a six-day jury trial in the Rockbridge County Circuit Court in Virginia ruled that the county was awarded custody of 71 animals seized from the zoo. The jury deliberated for 10 hours, finding the animals had been subjected to cruel treatment or deprived of adequate care.

Three giraffes had remained at Natural Bridge Zoo throughout the seizure hearing, and one was eventually relocated.

Gretchen and Karl Mogensen, the owners of the zoo, were found guilty of interrupting authorities while they tried to relocate the remaining two giraffes by threatening the lives of the animal transporters.

They were fined $1,000 and $2,000, respectively, and sentenced to suspended jail time.

Due to the delays, it was determined in November 2024 that the remaining two giraffes could not be transported due to cold temperatures and being in late-term pregnancy.

However, conditions of this notice included notifying the Virginia Office of the Attorney General immediately upon the giraffes giving birth, not separating the calf from their mother unless there is some safety risk, not selling or trading any calf, and cooperating for the transport.

In April 2025, an investigator and veterinarian found that the two remaining giraffes had given birth, and the baby giraffes were nowhere to be found.

Gretchen Mogensen refused to answer when asked where the calves were located. A contempt of court charge was filed that the state “still does not know where the giraffe calves are hidden or why they were immediately separated from their mothers. Giraffe calves should stay with their mothers for approximately two years.” This was a violation of a court order, and Mogensen was sentenced to a 100-day prison sentence.

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Over a year later, on June 15, the Office of the Virginia Attorney General announced it had located the giraffe calves and safely relocated them to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Georgia.

“The animals are safe and are receiving proper medical and behavioral support,” the announcement read.

The Office of the Virginia Attorney General thanked the public for its support during this investigation.

“Georgia Safari Conservation Park, which is fully licensed, permitted, and insured to care for Class 1 megafauna and exotic animals,” the conservation park wrote in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. “Our experienced Animal Care team is focused on helping the giraffes acclimate to their new home.”

The conservation park said the giraffes are adjusting well.

This is a criminal investigation that is currently ongoing.

If anyone has further information about the illegal movement of the giraffes, they are encouraged to call the Office of the Virginia Attorney General at 804-786-2071.

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