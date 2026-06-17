Woman stashes nearly 200 pounds of meth near bed, in trash bags at Forest Park home, feds say

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A woman is facing drug charges after authorities say they uncovered a massive stash of methamphetamine hidden inside her metro Atlanta home.

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Federal prosecutors allege that 36-year-old Maira Porras Corras, a citizen of Mexico, stored nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine next to her bed and inside large trash bags in a detached garage.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, agents arrested Porras Corras at her Forest Park home on June 11 following a drug trafficking investigation. During a search of the property, investigators allegedly found about four pounds of suspected methamphetamine beside her bed.

Authorities say the larger discovery came in a detached garage, where agents seized just under 200 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in large trash bags. Investigators also recovered a digital scale, wrapping materials and other drug distribution paraphernalia, along with nearly $56,000 in cash.

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“Maira Porras Corras allegedly stashed nearly 200 pounds of dangerous methamphetamine near her bed and in trash bags in her detached garage,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “My office will continue to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, illegal aliens and others who traffic deadly narcotics in our community.”

The investigation began months earlier. Prosecutors allege that on March 24, Porras Corras sold two pounds of methamphetamine to another person in a church parking lot.

DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung said the seizure prevented a significant amount of methamphetamine from reaching local communities.

“The seizure of approximately 200 pounds of methamphetamine prevented a devastating amount of methamphetamine from reaching neighborhoods and families,” Chung said. “We will continue pursuing those who threaten the safety and well-being of our communities through drug trafficking activity.”

Porras Corras appeared in federal court Tuesday on a criminal complaint charging her with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

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