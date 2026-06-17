Chicken truck crash closes busy metro Atlanta road for 7 hours

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning truck crash on a busy Georgia road unleashed a whole flock of live chickens on an unsuspecting community.

The road was closed for seven hours as crews worked the scene and investigated the crash.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:11 a.m., when a truck hauling live chickens snagged a power line and pulled down a power pole on Main Street in Clermont.

The truck flipped and the live chickens were released all over the road and into the surrounding area, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News the road reopened just after 12 p.m.

HCSO said information on who was driving and what caused the accident was not yet available.

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