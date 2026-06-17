Arrest made in shooting deaths of pregnant mom and her unborn son

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County authorities have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn son.

Shakiya Pridgen, 23, was shot and killed on Peppertree Circle in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, someone fired about a dozen shots into a window where she was asleep with her children.

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DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox says Devin Anthony, 26, was identified as the shooter and found and arrested at a home in Riverdale.

"As Sheriff, I believe it is paramount that I use my authority to ensure that we work tirelessly to apprehend dangerous individuals who threaten the safety of our residents,” Maddox said. “This act of senseless violence claimed the lives of a young mother and her unborn child, devastating a family and our community.”

Anthony is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder, feticide and aggravated assault with the intent to murder.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with her parents who said she was just two weeks away from giving birth to her son, Kyren, who also did not survive the shooting.

“She had her whole life to live. She was just raising her children. She just moved into her first apartment by herself. She wanted to get married and settle down. She was going to church every day. She was doing everything a mother is supposed to do,” Pridgen’s mother, Verdina Scott, said.

Police have not commented on whether Pridgen and Anthony knew one another.

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