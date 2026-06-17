WATCH LIVE: Massive crowd gathers at State Farm Arena for social media event

ATLANTA — A highly anticipated content-creator event spearheaded by internet personality Kai Cenat is generating major attention both online and in person.

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The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that “Streamer University” will not be taking place at 450 Hank Aaron Drive on Tuesday.

Instead, NewsChopper 2 spotted thousands of fans gathering at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta Wednesday morning.

Streamer University is a multi-day event designed to help aspiring and growing content creators learn from experienced streamers and online personalities. Participants can attend hands-on workshops, collaborate on content, and network with others in the industry.

According to event organizers, selected attendees can participate free of charge, with accommodations and meals covered during the event. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to travel within the United States for the event dates.

The program includes three primary roles:

Students — aspiring or growing creators looking to improve their skills

— aspiring or growing creators looking to improve their skills Professors — experienced creators who teach specialized topics such as gaming, IRL content, and Just Chatting

— experienced creators who teach specialized topics such as gaming, IRL content, and Just Chatting Club Directors — veteran streamers who lead groups and activities throughout the event

The announcement comes as interest in the event continues to spread across social media, with thousands of fans closely following updates from Cenat and other creators involved in the project.

This is a developing story. A Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer are headed to the arena. LIVE updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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