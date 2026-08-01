Lilburn child therapist convicted of raping teenage girl

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Lilburn child therapist was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over a period of two years.

A Gwinnett County jury convicted 52-year-old Gregory Leon Frazier of several charges, including rape and child molestation.

Frazier is a former child therapist who met the girl in 2021 when she was 15.

Although she was not one of his clients, the victim testified that Frazier sexually abused her more than 50 times during the two-year period following their meeting.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson addressed the conviction and the defendant’s former profession as a child therapist.

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“Sexual abuse is a crime and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Austin-Gatson said. “This defendant was a child mental health practitioner, and it is egregious that he took advantage of a child’s vulnerability.”

The jury convicted Frazier on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery. During the trial, jurors heard testimony that the girl suffered genital injuries caused by the defendant’s use of a massage gun.

Frazier testified in his own defense during the proceedings.

While he admitted to having sex with the girl, he claimed he was more of a “father figure” than anything else. He told the jury he did not want to be another man who rejected her.

The prosecution also presented testimony from a second unrelated victim.

This individual described having experiences with Frazier that were similar to those of the teenage girl.

Frazier will be sentenced at a later date.

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