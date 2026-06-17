VIDEO: Traffic stop takes unexpected turn after driver refuses to cooperate

A newly released video captures an encounter between a Gwinnett County police officer and a driver who authorities say refused to cooperate during a traffic stop before driving away.

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According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Ofc. N. Laniyonu initiated a traffic stop on May 28 after noticing a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations.

Police said the driver, later identified as Judy Joseph, activated her hazard lights after the officer turned on his emergency equipment. Using his patrol vehicle’s intercom system, Laniyonu instructed Joseph to pull into a nearby parking lot. However, authorities said she passed several parking lots before eventually stopping.

Body camera and patrol video released by the department Wednesday show the interaction that followed.

According to police, Joseph refused to roll down her window, identify herself, or provide her driver’s license. Authorities said she instead began yelling at the officer and repeatedly told him to leave her alone.

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Police said Laniyonu tried to defuse the situation and explain the reason for the stop, but Joseph continued to refuse to cooperate. The encounter escalated when, according to police, she drove away before the traffic stop was complete.

Laniyonu did not pursue the car.

Authorities said the officer was later able to identify Joseph and obtain multiple arrest warrants related to the incident.

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Later that day, Ofc. D. Richard located Joseph and arrested her.

According to police, Joseph admitted she left the traffic stop because she believed Laniyonu was profiling her by following her. Police said she also stated she did not believe she had done anything wrong by driving away.

In releasing the video, Gwinnett County Police states that drivers are legally required to identify themselves and comply with lawful instructions during a traffic stop. The department said that concerns about an officer’s conduct can be addressed afterward through a supervisor or the agency’s complaint process.

The charges Joseph faces were not immediately released.

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