Falcons, Bijan Robinson agree to major contract extension: reports

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with Bijan Robinson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are reporting the extension will be three years and worth up to $75 million with $51 million guaranteed. That would make Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history, according to the reports.

The Falcons have now locked up several of its young offensive core with extensions for Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and guard Matthew Bergeron.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest from Falcons training camp on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

ESPN sources: Two-time Pro-Bowl selection Bijan Robinson and the Falcons reached agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million that now will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Robinson will receive a record $51 million guaranteed, including $37… pic.twitter.com/bLzbDVEgfh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2026

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