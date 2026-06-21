Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole earning $6,000 monthly amid bankruptcy, court records show

ATLANTA — New details in the bankruptcy proceedings of Slutty Vegan founder and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Aisha “Pinky” Cole show how much the reality star and entrepreneur is earning every month, but it’s not the full picture.

Court records show Cole’s bankruptcy plan to handle the debts she owes to creditors, including the Internal Revenue Service, includes surrendering multiple properties she owns and paying off other debts in monthly payments.

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The records also show what Cole’s monthly finances will look like during the bankruptcy process.

One of her company’s landlords filed suit last August, saying it was owed more than $87,000 in past due rent, late fees and interest on those fees.

She declared bankruptcy in late February.

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What’s happened so far?

After filing for bankruptcy, one of Cole’s homes was temporarily seized by a creditor in February.

As Channel 2 Action News reported, Guardian Asset Management took control of Cole’s Loganville home in Gwinnett County and changed the locks.

“On February 20, 2026, Guardian seized the Property, changed the locks, and put a notice on a street-facing window,” a court document said. “That Notice stated, ‘This property is under the management of Guardian Asset Management. When it is available for sale, arrangements to inspect the property may be made through a real estate broker of your choice. The property may not be entered until it is offered for sale.’”

Cole’s attorney appealed that seizure and worked to reverse it.

In court, Channel 2 Action News was the only team there for an emergency hearing when a judge ruled to return the property to her, to Cole’s relief.

The judge noted for the record that Guardian Asset Management hadn’t even shown up at court to argue its case.

What do we know from the new court filings?

Pinky Cole owes her creditors millions, according to court records.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, Cole owes the U.S. Small Business Administration $1.2 million when she filed for bankruptcy in February.

She owed another $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue, according to records.

In April, Channel 2 Action News report when Cole asked the judge overseeing her bankruptcy case to seal her financial records, but new filings in the case show her monthly finances and expenses, as well as what properties she’s planning to give up to settle debts.

Among the properties Cole is surrendering, the home she fought to get back after it was seized is on the list.

Cole is surrendering properties in McDonough, Decatur, Loganville and Atlanta.

On top of the properties being surrendered, Cole will also be paying homeowners association fees to two associations.

The Slutty Vegan founder will also have to pay nearly $500, collectively, in small debts to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Dentistry for Children, the Georgia Tollway Authority, the New York State Insurance Fund, the Riverlink Tollway Authority in Kentucky and the Atlanta-based State Road and Tollway Authority.

What will Pinky Cole’s monthly expenses be?

Court records show show that amidst the bankruptcy proceedings, Pinky Cole is earning a reported $6,000 each month.

But after all of the payments she’ll make to creditors, and other expenses including childcare, the Slutty Vegan owner will only be taking $1,500 each month for her own use.

While she’ll earn $6,000 a month, court records show Cole will still have more than $4,200 in monthly costs, split between childcare, groceries, gasoline, medical costs, liens on homes she is surrendering and more.

Cole will be paying $1,574 to the Georgia Department of Revenue and $1,343 to the IRS each month, according to the court records.

That leaves her with a net income of $1,520 with a disposable income for the bankruptcy plan of $1,500 per month.

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